Malawi Police are appealing to people travelling between Blantyre (Malawi) and South Africa among other African countries to desist from using short cut means of travel.

This comes amid reports of several travellers who have been dumped or over charged in bus fares along the way to among other countries, Republic of South Africa.

Some international commuter (bus) companies/operators have taken advantage of lack of knowledge/compliance among travellers to the set standards of travel requirements, to dupe and dump them.

"It is advisable that among other requirements; travellers to countries within SADC except Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) no VISA is required," Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi has explained.

He said in all other cases, they must have a valid passport and have money equivalent to their return transport in case of any eventualities before they endeavor to travel.

"It is believed that some commuters deliberately engage to travel outside the country without proper documentations such as passports and in return choose to make arrangements with call-boys who do not have transport facilities(buses), who eventually hand over (sell) them to some dubious operators consequently; they are either over charged on fares or dumped along the way before their final destinations."

Recently, Martha Kamanula of Simbi village traditional authority ( TA ) Katunga in Chikwawa reported at Blantyre Police that her husband Liginati Kamanula was dropped on his way to South Africa between Mwanza and Zobwe (in Mozambique) by undisclosed commuter (bus) operator.

She complained to have not been informed of the reasons why her husband had to be dumped on the way. He (Kamanula) instead had to use other means of travel.

"As Police, we are urging all those travelling outside the country to make sure that they make their travel arrangements with credible and reputable international commuter companies/operators. People should not be deceived by call boys on their travel plans.

"The travellers are being reminded to always make transactions in the offices of specific operators who should be able to respond in case of any eventualities," Nkhwazi added.