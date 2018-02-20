20 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Change of Command At 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

There was a change of command at the 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Namibian Defence Force yesterday at Keetmanshoop, as brigadier general Kashindi Eusebius ya Kashindi was installed as the unit's new leader.

The command handover happened at the Hendrik Witbooi barracks at Keetmanshoop, with Ya Kashindi taking over from brigadier general Epimacus Tshavuka.

Tshavuka is expected to take up a new assignment in the NDF.

In his acceptance speech, Ya Kashindi pledged to abide by the Namibian Constitution and the Defence Act in the execution of policies, plans, directives and standing orders of personnel (SOP).

He also thanked his predecessor for having shaped and maintained the appropriate military standards in the brigade.

"My anticipation is to receive similar or improved support from you as you did to brigadier general Tshavuka," the incoming commander said when addressing the troops.

Brigadier general Tshavuka thanked the men and women of the brigade for their support during his tenure as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade.

"I wish to also tell you to render similar good cooperation to the incoming GOC for the success of the brigade," he stated.

Namibia

Ovaherero Rebuts Claim Ovaherero Enslaved San

The Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) has issued a rebuttal rejecting with contempt the SMS messages in the Namibian… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.