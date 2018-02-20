Namibia: Change of Command At 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade

There was a change of command at the 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Namibian Defence Force yesterday at Keetmanshoop, as brigadier general Kashindi Eusebius ya Kashindi was installed as the unit's new leader.

The command handover happened at the Hendrik Witbooi barracks at Keetmanshoop, with Ya Kashindi taking over from brigadier general Epimacus Tshavuka.

Tshavuka is expected to take up a new assignment in the NDF.

In his acceptance speech, Ya Kashindi pledged to abide by the Namibian Constitution and the Defence Act in the execution of policies, plans, directives and standing orders of personnel (SOP).

He also thanked his predecessor for having shaped and maintained the appropriate military standards in the brigade.

"My anticipation is to receive similar or improved support from you as you did to brigadier general Tshavuka," the incoming commander said when addressing the troops.

Brigadier general Tshavuka thanked the men and women of the brigade for their support during his tenure as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade.

"I wish to also tell you to render similar good cooperation to the incoming GOC for the success of the brigade," he stated.