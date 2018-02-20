Uganda: Besigye No Show At Court, Magistrate Issues Criminal Summons

Photo: Edson Kinene/Monitor

Dr Kizza Besigye arrives at court accompanied by police officers (file photo).

Court in Rukungiri District has issued criminal summons against former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, after he failed to appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges of malicious damage to property, assault of police officers and disobedience of lawful orders.

Grade one magistrate, Andrew Katurubukim, issued the summons on Tuesday morning after Besigye's co accused FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat, FDC secretary for mobilization Ms Ingrid Turinawe, Mr Darious Tweyambe, Mr Innocent Tashobya, Moses Byamukama and Fred Asiimwe appeared in court over the same charges.

The senior resident state attorney for Rukungiri, Mr Charles Muhereza who represented state in court said he was ready to proceed with the hearing before presenting three witnesses before the magistrate.

However, the magistrate said court could not proceed in absence of accused Dr Besigye. Mr Katurubukim was sitting in for the trial Chief Magistrate, Mr Julius Borore Kyaka.

Mr Muhereza asked court to issue criminal summons against Dr Besigye despite protest by his lawyer, Mr Mark Mwesigye, who said he ( Dr Besigye) was simply delayed on the way.

"Court cannot proceed with hearing of the case in absence of the accused number one who is not in court and also that the trial magistrate is absent. Criminal summons is extended to A1 and bail is extended for A1 to A8 until April 12, 2018," Mr Katurubuki said.

The eight were first granted bail by court on October 25, 2017 after spending close to a week in different cells in the country. Charges of murder had initially been slapped against them following the death of a protester who was shot during protests in Rukungiri stadium on October 19.