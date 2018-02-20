South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to the Late Professor Johannes 'Sampie' Terreblanche

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing away, after a short illness, of the respected political economist and author, Professor Johannes "Sampie" Terreblanche, who had a long association with the University of Stellenbosch.

Professor Terreblanche passed away on Saturday 17 February 2018, at the age of 84. President Ramaphosa paid tribute to Professor Terreblanche for having emerged from a background rooted in Afrikaner nationalism to establish himself as a diligent and brave intellectual whose critical engagement on the political economy of the apartheid era and the current democratic dispensation made a significant contribution to discourse on governance and the economy.

Notably, Professor Terreblanche's celebrated book, The History of Inequality in South Africa, 1652-2002, enabled a broad range of South Africans and the international community to appreciate the enduring complexities of South African history and the complexity of the socio-economic transformation required in the country today.

President Ramaphosa expressed his sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of the late Professor Terreblanche. He said South African has lost a fearless, campaigning intellectual whose scholarship challenged apartheid apologists with inescapable, uncomfortable truths.

