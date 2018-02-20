Malawi: Government to Construct Two Bridges in Mzimba North East

Mzuzu — Government through the Ministry of Transport and Public works has assured people of Ekwendeni in Mzimba North East constituency that it will soon construct two bridges on Thukutu and Lunyangwa rivers to improve road network in the area.

Speaking Sunday at a rally which he addressed at Ekwendeni, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango said his ministry has been advised by the State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to construct more bridges in the constituency.

Mhango was responding to a plea by Democratic Progressive Party aspirant for the constituency, Edgar Tembo who said he feared for lives of school children who cross the rivers to and from school using risky make-shift bridges.

"I will ensure that the two bridges are constructed so that people cross these rivers without endangering their lives.

"This is something that the presidents already assented to," said Mhango.