20 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Arrest Woman Over Theft of Twin Boy At KNH in Nairobi

Photo: Daily Nation
Ms Jane Karubo's twin boys. One named Prince was stolen at Kenyatta National Hospital on Monday, but an arrest has since been made.
By Aggrey Omboki

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of a twin boy from Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday morning.

It is a dramatic twist to a story that has captured the imagination of Kenyans, resulting in an outpouring of online messages of support for the affected parents Job Ouko and Jane Kerubo.

PHONE CALL

The suspect, who is yet to be identified, was arrested after a concerned individual called Mr Ouko with news about the sighting of the baby and the woman in Kawangware.

Mr Ouko then contacted the area chief who accompanied him to the residential block where the suspect had been spotted.

They were in the company of officers from Kawangware Administration Police Camp.

