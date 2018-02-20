Lesotho: Government Condemns Gupta Allegations

The Lesotho Government has condemned allegations that some or one of the members of the Gupta family fled into the country from South Africa.

According to the statement from Press Secretary to Prime Minister's Office, Mr. Thabo Thakalekoala, the allegations also indicated that those members of Gupta family or member were welcomed in Maseru bridge by government vehicles owned by the Prime Minister, Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane.

The statement condemns the allegations, saying they are unfounded and intended to confuse Basotho as well as to tarnish the good relations between Lesotho and South Africa.

It states that the government believes in good governance and good relations with other countries, adding that when a person is suspected of engaging in a criminal activity in his country, it is his responsibility to answer before courts of law at his own country.

It stresses that the government of Lesotho will not in whatsoever welcome crime suspects who fled their countries.

The statement further refutes such allegations, saying government knows nothing about a member or members of Gupta family who have fled their country.

The press statement follows reports that one of Gupta family members, Ajay Gupta is wanted by the South African Hawks in connection with corruption charges and is in the country.