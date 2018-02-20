South Africa: Western Cape Education Introduces Online Application Tracking Function

press release

WCED introduces new tool for parents to track their admission application as schools open admissions for 2019

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has introduced a new online function to assist parents with tracking applications for admission to public schools.

The WCED increasingly faces large volumes of queries relating to applications for admission submitted to schools which places undue pressure on the system. This new function was introduced to relieve some of this pressure.

The function will allow a parent or guardian to check via the WCED's website if an application submitted to the school has been captured on the School Admissions Management Information (SAMI) system.

As soon as an application has been captured, an automated email will inform parents that the application has been captured by the school, provided that the parent has supplied a valid email address. Parents can check their application using their child's ID number or CEMIS number.

This year it was clear that one of the main hindrances to placing children in schools on time was late enrolment.

The department has therefore set an early deadline for applications because of increasing demand for places in schools in the province. The deadline is Friday 23rd March 2018.

The deadline applies in particular to children who are entering Grade 1 or Grade 8 in 2019, and children who are changing schools.

Parents have to apply before the end of the first term of 2018 for 2019, to enable schools to process applications during the second term.

The department has to implement measures during the third term to accommodate all children needing places in 2019.

School admissions opened on Monday, 12 February 2018, for all public schools and will close on Friday, 23 March 2018.

Parents can access the new function via the WCED website as follows:

go to: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/ and click on "School Enrolment FAQs".

click on "How can I check the status of my child's admission application?". Enter the learner's ID or CEMIS number, and click "submit". https://wcedemis.westerncape.gov.za/wced/samiconf.html)

Parents/guardians will be able to view the status of the application and it is therefore vital that schools keep the status of applications updated.

Schools must inform parents of the outcome in writing of their applications by 22 June 2018. Parents have to confirm acceptance by the end of the second term by 23 July 2018.

We urge parents to confirm acceptance by this deadline to avoid "double parking", where learners are enrolled at more than one school, or appear on several waiting lists. This will make it easier for schools and the department to place learners who relocate unexpectedly at the end of the year, and late arrivals.

We cannot guarantee immediate placement for those who apply late, nor places at schools of choice for anybody. It is thus vital that parents apply at several schools, and not just one, as there is no guarantee that their child will be accepted at the one they choose.

The WCED has launched an early enrolment campaign to remind parents to enrol their children in school for the 2019 school year, by 23 March this year.

In order to create awareness around the importance of early enrolment, the WCED has released a number of radio ad campaigns, billboards, taxi wrappers and taxi interiors as well as banners in areas where we typically find late enrolments.

The campaign began this week with a series of radio advertisements, advertisements in newspapers as well online and via various social media

The WCED informed schools of the planned deadlines for 2019 in a circular in September last year.

Schools and the department are planning well ahead for 2019. We urge parents to join us in making sure that the system is ready for their children on the first day of the 2019 school year.

I am hopeful that the majority of parents will heed our call to enrol their children early.

I urge all parents to take their responsibility of enrolling their child in a school very seriously.

Parents who have not found a place for the child, should contact the relevant District Office. Please see below list of the official in charge of admissions at each district.

Cape Winelands District

John Goliath

Tel: 023 348 6000 | 023 348 4604

E-mail: John.Goliath@westerncape.gov.za

Eden & Central Karoo District

Albie Ellman

Tel: 044 803 8300 | 044 803 8309

E-mail: Albie.Ellman@westerncape.gov.za

Metro Central District

Brenda Robertson

Tel: 021 514 6700 | 021 514 6721

E-mail: Brenda.Robertson@westerncape.gov.za

Metro East District

Eric Magodla

Tel: 021 900 7173 | 021 900 7203

E-mail: Eric.Magodla@westerncape.gov.za

Metro North District

Leon Rutgers

Tel: 021 938 3000 | 021 938 3004

E-mail: Leon.Rutgers@westerncape.gov.za

Metro South District

Reginald Dreyer

Tel: 021 374 4107

E-mail: Reginald.Dreyer@westerncape.gov.za

Overberg District

Japie Bailey

Tel: 028 214 7300 | 028 214 7379

E-mail: Japie.Bailey@westerncape.gov.za

West Coast District

Anlerie Truter

Tel: 021 860 1200 | 021 860 1206

E-mail: Anlerie.Truter@westerncape.gov.za

WCED Call Centre: 0861 923 322 (If they are unsure of which district to approach)

Parents are encouraged to visit the section on the Website called "Frequently Asked Questions - Learner Enrolments" for more information. (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/documents/enrolment/index.html)

