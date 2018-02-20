Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Tuesday February 20 that the government has Sh75billion in stock for the implementation of a project that would help Mwanza to solve water woes.

The premier added that another Sh37billion had been set aside for another water project that is already in the implementation phase.

Mr Majaliwa revealed this after the official launching of Bulale Dispensary, worth Sh143 million which is located in Mwanza. The dispensary is set to serve over 11,000 residents.

Commenting on the investment in water supply in the region, the PM said, "This is a huge water project. I have not come across a water project that is as expensive as this," he noted.

During his official visit to the region, Mr Majaliwa was confronted with residents who held placards, appealing for his interventions in land conflicts.

He directed the Mwanza Regional Commissioner to ensure that land conflicts were resolved on time and according to the law.

He went on to issue out 250 free health cards to the elderly in Buhongwa ward.

The ward councilor of Buhongwa, Mr Joseph Kabadi appealed to the government to construct a health centre in the ward and purchase an ambulance.

That's when the PM directed that one of the three vehicles that had been sent by the government to the village, must now be used by the dispensary.