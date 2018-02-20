Photo: Daily News

TRA has revealed that Kakobe's church account Has U.S.$4 Million

THE Full Gospel Bible Fellowship (FGBF)'s NBC account, of which Bishop Zachary Kakobe is a signatory, has 8.13bn/-, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has revealed.

Announcing the TRA findings today (Tuesday), after investigating Kakobe who claimed that he had 'a lot of money', TRA Commissioner General (TRA), Mr Charles Kichere revealed that the amount comes from offerings or alms at his church.

The taxman added that the amount would not be taxable since its source is from his followers. He revealed that the church avoided paying 20.8m/- in tax, but after a thorough investigation, the outstanding amount was paid to TRA.

Furthermore, the investigation unearthed that companies owned by Kakobe's sons had not paid 37.28m/-, but after the exercise, the amount was paid. The total amount collected after investigation, according to the commissioner, was 58.11m/-.

"The church is saving a lot of money in huge buckets contrary to the saving procedures where it is supposed to be banked," he added.