Liberia: Police in Bong Allegedly Release Rape Suspect

The police detachment in Bong County has allegedly released a 45 - year - old rape suspect Benjamin Duncan who was said to be held in custody for allegedly raping his 11 - year - old daughter.

Suspect Duncan is said to have raped his daughter on Christmas night and has since been having sex with her allegedly at their residence in the Sugar Hill Community of Gbarnga, Bong County.

The case was reported on 8 February when the 11 - year -old victim turned sick and was taken to the C. Dumber Hospital for treatment. Health workers at the health facility were said to have noticed that the 11 - year - old girl had chronic infection related to sexually active person and decided to question the victim.

She told health workers that her father tempered with her on Christmas night and has since been having sex with her once in a while. She explained that her father usually uses a lot of grease to lubricate her private part before allegedly penetrating her, and at the same time threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

Police are said to have allegedly released suspect Duncan without clear explanation during a NewDawn inquiry. Police Commander Fedrick Nepay alleges that the suspect was released on the order of Bong County Attorney Wilkins Nah.

He claims that while he was out of the county, Atty. Nah allegedly ordered the head of the Women and Children Protection Section of the police to give him the case file before later asking that he be released on parole.

Commander Nepay adds that the case is a non - billable offense, but they could not resist any request from their boss. When contacted, Bong County Attorney Wilkin Nah told this paper that he did not order the release of suspect Benjamin Duncan.

According to him, it was the public defender who asked for the release of the alleged rape perpetrator on grounds that he has spent more than the 48 hours statutory period required to stay in police detention.

Attorney Nah maintains that the alleged rape perpetrator was released with an understanding that he should be brought to police when he is needed at any time.

He says the relative of suspect Duncan who promised to bring him forth when needed will be incarcerated if he refuses to make his living body available.

Attorney Nah also denies allegations that he was allegedly offered LD$20,000.00 plus US$100.00 by suspect Duncan's family to influence his release from detention.