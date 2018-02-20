Liberia: NPA Reassures Commitment

The Acting National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Madam Celia Cuffy-Brown has reassured government's commitment to improve the lives of citizens by adding dignity to their wellbeing.

"The Change for Hope is here; H.E. President George M. Weah will add value to your lives and develop our Country," Madam Brown told a cheering group of former casual laborers at the NPA on Friday, 16 February when she was being honored.

The NPA former daily laborers who are now contractors, presented certificate and gowned Madam Brown in a show of gratitude to her for taking the lead in regularizing their status in conformity with labor laws and President Weah's "Pro - Poor" Agenda.

According to a release, the oldest daily laborer, Samuel David,( 1995-2018) alias "Casual Grandpa," said he was grateful to the NPA Acting Managing Director on behalf of his co- workers for the decision to improve their status.

"I am the oldest Casual here, I came in this Port since 1995 as heavy duty operator and was taken to the electrical department by my boss.

Every time they are employing people, and I was always left out. But

when it was announced that our Ma was DMDA, my children and I were all happy," says Mr. David.

Meanwhile, the NPA Acting Managing Director Madam Celia Cuffy-Brown said her decision to elevate the casual laborers to contractors was done in consultation with the President and in support of his Change for Hope Agenda.

Madam Brown recalls how she advocated for the laborers while serving as Consultant and Executive Director for Technical Services, citing the increment in their daily wages from LD $250.00 to $35.50 twice a week to a flat rate of $200.00 USD monthly.

"I see Presidents like George Weah among you here but all you need to do is to remain hopeful for the best and supportive of the President's vision for the Country," Madam Brown concludes.