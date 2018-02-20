Liberia: Lawmaker Lauds Pres. Weah

The House of Representatives' chairperson on Gender Equity and Child Development, Rep. Julie Fatorma Wiah lauds President George Manneh Weah for appointing more women in government.

The Lofa County District #2 Representative Wiah praises President Weah's government for having proven to be a radiant of hope for the despised youthful populace.

She believes the President has proven his brilliant and truthful performance in his appointment of government officials in various agencies and line ministries since his ascendancy as Liberia's 24th President.

She explains that President Weah's decision to appoint young people, some of whom are women to top positions shows his love and commitment to hopeful Liberians who waited for so long to see the change they desired.

"Indeed, we are on the right trajectory to achieving the dreamed Pro- Poor Agenda for all Liberians, "she notes.

The lawmaker also extends gratitude to President Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor for appointing over 160 persons, 40 of whom she says are women at various agencies and government ministries so far.

Rep. Wiah She says she looks forward to the announcement of more females' names in the upcoming days. Madam Wiah notes that considering the current condition of the economy, it is her prayer that those appointees when confirmed, will work very hard in delivering on the expectations of Liberians.

She recalls that over the years, young university graduates have been eager to serve the country, which she seed as a dream come true for them.

She concludes that women are strong and can do better if given the opportunity, saying she looks forward to more presidential nominees at community, district, and county levels in the upcoming appointments.