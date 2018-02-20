Nigeria: NTF Promises Better Days for Wheelchair Tennis

Nigeria Tennis Federation President, Mr. Dayo Akindoju has assured the growth of the game in Nigeria.

The NTF president was responding to a recent allegation by a player that he had turned his back on wheelchair tennis.

The allegation was coming on the heels of Nigeria's inability to attend the ongoing African qualifiers in Kenya.

Akindoju said there was no iota of truth in that stressing that the outburst of the player was misplaced.

"I always mean well for the game and it's unfortunate that the player who accused me has not been following the trend since I became president of the tennis federation," Akindoju said.

"For example, he should know that after the elections, I invited the secretary of the wheelchair tennis department of the NTF and two of their representatives to Abuja and the only item on the agenda of that meeting was how to take wheelchair tennis to the next level.

"If I didn't mean well for wheelchair tennis, I would not have hosted that meeting which was very fruitful in the sense that some issues were properly explained".

Akindoju added that a major step the board took after inauguration was the appointment of Professor Okunleye to be in charge of wheelchair tennis stressing that such has never happened in the history of wheelchair tennis in Nigeria.

The NTF president said "The board will meet on February 22 and at the end of that meeting we will come out with our programme for the year. Wheelchair Tennis would be adequately catered for."