Namibia: Debtors Can Repay in Small Amounts - Swarts

Swakopmund's acting chief executive officer Marco Swarts has dismissed claims by beneficiaries of the Build Together low-cost housing scheme who defaulted on payments that they must settle their whole arrears once off or risk losing their houses.

Swart was responding to a story in The Namibian last week regarding the plight of the Arises family at Swakopmund, who expressed concern that they might lose their only asset (a half-built house under the Build Together programme) if they do not settle their total outstanding debt of over N$63 000 in a single payment.

Elfrieda Arises (53) and her daughter, Elsa (35), claimed that they wanted to pay off the debt in instalments, but were told that they could not, and had to pay it off in one full instalment.

"This is incorrect. [Arises] has been given time since 2011 to make arrangements, find employment and seek assistance to make monthly payments in respect of the arrears due to the municipality.

She made her last payment in 2013, and nothing ever since. Please note that it is on record that Ms Arises never made any efforts to make arrangements with the municipality," Swarts told this newspaper on Friday.

He said the municipality always accepts down-payments, but should a person not make payments, the municipality proceeds with a warrant of execution to sell moveable assets, and should a person not own any moveable assets, the municipality proceeds to attach immovable property to be sold in execution.

Elfrieda has been in debt since 2011, soon after she qualified as a beneficiary for a Build Together house at the beginning of 2010, but lost her job in the same year due to illness.

Elsa assisted in paying the instalments, but in 2012 she lost her right hand in a work-related accident. She has since not worked. She is getting workmen's compensation of about N$1 200 per month.

Municipal records show that Arises owes N$63 164-43 (which includes capital for services rendered of N$33 991-51, and interest and legal costs amounting to N$29 172,92). The total payments received since 2011 amount to N$4 300, the last payment having been made in 2013.

"She is in debt because she is not paying her monthly rates and taxes and loan instalments to the municipality.

"This is the account that every homeowner has to pay on a monthly basis for basic services rendered by the municipality, irrespective of their circumstances.

"So, while we are trying to collect the arrears, the debtor is also not paying the current monthly dues to the municipality," Swarts explained.

He said there are "multiple cases" of residents in arrears for different reasons.

"There are many debtors in similar situations as the Arises family, who, nonetheless make arrangements for monthly payments, however small, reflecting a sense of responsibility and an appreciation that debts have to be paid to keep the municipality afloat. All debtors are obliged to honour their services' accounts.

"The Build Together programme and other low-cost housing schemes have been implemented to enable low-income families to own property," Swarts noted.

Build Together loans are expected to be paid back over a maximum period of 20 years.

Because of misfortunes, the two women have not been able to build their house, nor repay the loan, and the debt started accumulating. They were supposed to repay about N$250 per month.