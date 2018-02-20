Morocco: Government Aims to Reduce By 50 Percent Number of Fatalities in Traffic Accidents By 2026 (Govt. Chief)

Rabat — The government aspires, in implementation of the 2017-2026 national road safety strategy, to reduce by 50% the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in 2026 and by 25% in 2021, said Monday in Rabat, head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

In a speech on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day, El Othmani pointed out that road deaths fell by 2.62% in 2017, saving the lives of 94 people compared to a year earlier, thanks to the road safety measures put in place.

"These measures should be automatic and straightforward and be part of education," he said, adding that the government has a strong interest in road safety and is committed to implementing the strategy properly.

The celebration of the National Road Safety Day testifies to the sincerity of all those who have contributed to the success of the 2017-2026 national road safety strategy, notably administrators, officials, professionals and civil society, said El Othmani.

This Day is also an opportunity to assess achievements, address shortcomings and reaffirm the determination to continue implementing this strategy, which is based on an integrated participatory approach, he stressed.