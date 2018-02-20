Nigeria: NBS - 1,306 People Died in 2,489 Road Crashes in Q4 2017

Abuja — in Abuja

No fewer than 1,306 Nigerians died in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed in its 'Road Transport Data for Fourth Quarter 2017.'

The fatalities were said to have been recorded in 2,489 road crashes which occured in the fourth quarter (Q4)of 2017.

Giving a breakdown of the accident statistics, the NBS said 1,200 of the 1,306 victims or 92 per cent of the figure were adults, while the remaining 106, representing eight per cent, were children.

Further analysis showed that 1,019 male or 78 per cent died, while 287 female, representing 22 per cent, died in road accidents during period.

It noted that 2,489 road crashes occurred in Q4 of 2017, adding that speed violation was the major cause of road crashes during the period.

According to the NBS, speed violation accounted for 45.08 per cent of the total road crashes reported just as loss of control and dangerous driving by motorists accounted for 10.08 per cent of crashes posted during the quarter.

A total of 7,349 Nigerians were also injured in the road accidents recorded in the period, adding that 6,855 of the 7,349 people injured, representing 93 per cent of the figure, were adults, while the remaining 494 Nigerians, representing seven per cent were children.

Also, 5,366 male or 73 per cent were injured during the quarter, while 1,983 female, representing 27 per cent, were injured within the period.

Meanwhile, a total of 214,256 national drivers' licences were produced in the fourth quarter of 2017, the NBS disclosed, adding that Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) produced the highest number of drivers' licences, while Zamfara and Kebbi States produced the least numbers of national licences in the period.

In a related development, the NBS has revealed that residents of Ondo, Rivers and Bayelsa States paid the highest per drop fares to commercial motorcycles, popularly known as 'Okada', in January.

The NBS made the disclosure in its "Transport Fare Watch" report for January 2018, which it posted on its website.

Residents of Ondo State paid N200.76 per drop, Rivers paid N200.12, while Bayelsa State residents paid N193.75 per drop fares in the period, the report said.

States with the lowest journey fares by commercial motorcycle per drop were Bauchi, N65.00, Jigawa, N68.82 and Katsina N70.00.

The average fare paid by commuters for journey by commercial motorcycle per drop increased by 6.97 per cent month-on-month.

Also, the average fare paid by commuters for journeys in the month increased by 27.37 per cent year-on-year to N120.01 in January 2018 from N112.19 in December 2017.

The report covers the following categories - bus journey within the city per drop, constant route and bus journey intercity.

Charge for specified routes single journey, journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop and waterways' passenger transport.

The NBS stated that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 7.31 per cent month-on-month and 49.69 per cent year-on-year.

The fares increased to N183.86 in January 2018 from N171.34 in December 2017, the report added.

States with the highest bus journey fares within city were Abuja FCT, (N380), Cross River (N303.57) and Abia (N250.00).

It also reported that states with the lowest bus journey fares within city were Bauchi (N96.67), Anambra (N112.67) and Borno (N120.00).

According to the report, average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey increased by 10.11 per cent month-on-month and 32.09 per cent year-on-year.

This, NBS' report said, increased to N1, 889.69 in January 2018 from N1,716.26 in December 2017.

Sates with highest intercity bus journey fares were Abuja FCT (N5,625.00), Adamawa (N3,358.57) and Borno (N3,000.00), while the lowest were Yobe (N1,150.00), Bayelsa (N1,122.73) and Katsina (N1,114.29).

The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by 0.99 per cent month-on- month and increased to 7.34 per cent year-on-year to N33,055.01 in January 2018 from N33,386.09 in December 2017.

States with the highest air fares were Abuja FCT (N49,000.00), Edo (N41,000.00) and Lagos (N40,500.00), while states with the lowest air fares were Osun (N25,714.89), Taraba (N26,000.00) and Nasarawa (N26,000.00).

The report indicated that average fare paid by passengers for waterways' passenger transport increased by 1.03 per cent month-on-month and 7.65 per cent year-on-year to N638.04 in January 2018 from N631.55 in December 2017.

States with highest fare by waterways' passenger transport were Bayelsa (N1,962.50), Rivers (N2,100.00) and Cross River (N1,877.78).

States with lowest fare by waterways' passenger transport were Abuja FCT (N250.00), Gombe (N180.00) and Borno with passengers paying N152.00.