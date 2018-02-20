Morocco: Government Coalition Signs Charter for Joint Action

Rabat — The six parties of the government coalition signed, Monday in Rabat, the Charter of the majority, which is intended to be a contractual document and a political and moral frame of reference for their joint action on the basis of a clear program and well-defined priorities regarding internal and external issues.

The Charter of the majority is based on five pillars: a participatory approach, efficiency, transparency in management, solidarity in terms of accountability and dialogue with partners, said in a speech on this occasion head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, noting that the majority parties commit themselves to respect these pillars.

Majority parties, namely the Justice and Development Party (PJD), the National Rally of Independents (RNI), the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP), the People's Movement (MP), the Constitutional Union (UC) and the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), are thus called upon to mobilize their resources and join the reform projects in order to achieve the government's program, particularly through support for the democratic choice and the principles of the rule of law, the consolidation of advanced regionalization, the strengthening of the values of transparency and integrity, and the reform of the administration, added El Othmani.

The Charter is also aimed at enshrining good governance, fostering the economic model and promoting employment and sustainable development in addition to strengthening human development, social and regional cohesion and rural development, he stressed.

The nature of political action and the various programs that result from it could lead to divergences between political actors and parties, he noted.

"There has been no government crisis" and the majority wants to remain consistent and in agreement with the priorities that meet citizens' aspirations for education, health and employment, El Othmani underlined.

He added that "it is normal that differences exist between the majority parties given the specificities and references of each party," he said, noting that diversity within the parties is healthy.