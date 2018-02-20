Morocco: HM the King Offers Condolences to President Rohani Over Crash of Iranian Plane

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to president of the Islamic republic of Iran H.E Hassan Rohani after the crash of an Iranian plane south-west of the country.

In this message, HM the King said he had learned with great sorrow of the news of the crash of an Iranian airliner in the south of the province of Esfahan, causing the death of all passengers.

In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign expressed to president Rohani, to the bereaved families and the brotherly Iranian people his deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, asking God to grant them patience and comfort.