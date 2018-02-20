20 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Spanish Police Arrest Moroccan for Glorifying Terrorism

Madrid — Spanish police arrested, Tuesday in the municipality of Torre Pacheco (Murcia- southeastern Spain), a Moroccan citizen for his alleged involvement in indoctrination and apology of terrorism on behalf of Daesh terror organization, said a statement by the Spanish Interior ministry.

The individual, 31, was active on the internet since 2004, by regularly publishing contents supporting openly Daesh, said the same source.

The suspect shared on the internet the content of this terror organization inciting to jihad, as well as photographs and videos showing executions of American soldiers by jihadist shooters, the statement added.

According to the Spanish Interior ministry, "the person nabbed in Murcia had been involved for three years in a process of dangerous radicalisation, to such an extent that he could participate in terrorist acts."

Since the beginning of 2015, a total of 269 suspected terrorists have been arrested by the Spanish security services or in collaboration with foreign countries.

