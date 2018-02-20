Nigeria: Pillars' Defender, Udoji, Dies in Crash

Kano — Kano Pillars central defender, Chinedu Udoji passed on yesterday after a fatal car crash that happened on Sunday evening.The former Enyimba captain, who joined Kano Pillars two years ago from the Aba team, was said to have gone to see his former teammates a few hours after a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game between both sides. The match ended 1-1.

On his way back from Enyimba hotel, Udoji was involved in a ghastly auto along Independence Road in the Bompai area of Kano on his way back to his Badawa quarter's residence. Udoji spent many years with Enyimba, where he won several honours with them before joining Pillars two years ago.He was said to be riding alone in his car with registration number KSF 499 BF when the accident happened.

The corpse of the late Udoji has been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano and the incident reported to the Bompai Police Division.The defender was due to visit Kaduna yesterday to see his wife and their newborn baby when he met his unfortunate end.Udoji led Enyimba to many victories, including the league championship, which he won with the Peoples' Elephant three times and the several FA Cup victories before he joined Pillars.

Speaking on Udoji's demise, Kano Pillars' Technical Committee Chairman, Faruk Haladu described the late defender as an asset and a dedicated player."His death was shocking and a great loss to the football family," Haladu said in a statement signed by the club's Media Officer, Rilwanu Malikawa.Haladu said the Kano Pillars' management, technical crew, players, fans and the entire football family in Kano were in shock yesterday morning following the player's death.

He said the club officials were processing all necessary documentation before taking Udoji's corpse to his family for burial."Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans, and football lovers all across the country," Kano Pillars also said in a tweet about the incident.Born in 1989, the centre-back joined Kano Pillars ahead of the 2016/2017 season after spending seven years with Enyimba following his arrival from FC Abuja.He is survived by his wife and kids.