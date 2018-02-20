Nigeria: 2019 Fiba World Cup - D'tigers' Assistant Coach Dares Mali

Lagos — Ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier series against Mali slated for Sunday, the assistant coach of D'Tigers, Abdulrahman Mohammed is unfazed about the threat of hosts.

Although, Mohammed acknowledged the threat posed to D'Tigers by the host, he remained that confident that the team can repeat their 2017 FIBA Afrobasket feat having defeated the same opposition by 90 points to 67 when they met at the group stage.

Speaking on the strength of opposition to be expected from Rwanda, Uganda and Mali, he said: "Mali is the biggest threat for us. I know we are better than Uganda while I know that Rwanda are going to come up with a few tricks but we are well prepared and we just see how it goes."

The Coach who led Gombe Bulls to their first ever continental outing last season however ruled out any form of pressure on the team irrespective of the results recorded when they start their campaign on Friday against Uganda.

"It's a long qualification series. It's not as if when we lose, we are knocked out of the stage but I don't see us losing to Mali regardless of the fact that they are playing at home. If we get our players in and we play our game, we are going to beat Mali on their home court." He said.