Nigeria: Ishola's Death, Setback to Yoruba Culture, Values, Says Osun Government

Ibadan — The Osun State Government has described the death of Professor Akinwumi Ishola, a prominent Yoruba scholar, playwright and actor, as a setback to the promotion of Yoruba language, culture and tradition.Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, said in a statement yesterday that Ishola's death was an irreparable loss to the entire Yoruba race.

He expressed worries over the dearth of Yoruba leaders and scholars, saying that the race was now left with a few noble leaders.He maintained that Prof Ishola was a good ambassador of the Yoruba race and contributed immensely to the promotion of its culture, values and tradition through his movies, drama and writings.

Baderinwa added that Ishola was an embodiment of Yoruba knowledge, its people and society."Prof Ishola was a foremost Yoruba playwright and one of the few renaming custodians of Yoruba literature and culture of repute.

"Part of his legendary works for the preservation and promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition are: Efunsetan Aniwura, O Le Ku, Saworoide, Koseegbe, Iyalode Tinubu, Olu Omo, Ogun Omode and others.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has promised to give a befitting burial to Ishola, who died last Saturday at the age of 79.The government made the promise through the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism officials who paid a condolence visit to Ishola's family at his Akobo, Ibadan residence.

Speaking during the visit, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun said, the state government would support his burial arrangement.

He stated that the honour given to him while he was alive would be replicated with a befitting burial to celebrate a worthy ambassador of the state.Responding on behalf of the family, Akinjide Isola, son of the deceased, appreciated the state government for the visit.