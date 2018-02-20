Nigeria: Church Celebrates Ajayi, Lawyer Who Went Blind in Primary 6

There was pin drop silence as heads stretched upward, not only to catch full sight of Adesola Ajayi, but also to hang on, on every word of his testimony at the Praise Arena-Kingdom Light Christian Centre, Lagos on Sunday. It was the thanksgiving service of Ajayi, a virtually impaired attorney of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and one of the beneficiaries of the church's scholarship programme for the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

Ajayi graduated from the Law School last December. Regaling his audience with his inspiring story, he recalled how he became blind. "When l left Lagos to my home town in Ijebu-Ife in 1996, I was sighted but l became blind within three days in Ijebu-Ife after experiencing pain in my eyes."

Narrating how he met Pastor Jummy Adetoyese-Olagunju, the Senior Pastor of the church, he said: "Radio was my companion and I heard him preach on his regular Kingdom Life Family programme on Eko FM, I called his number and narrated my story to him and he requested to see me and he came to my rescue at a crucial time in my life.

"Pastor Olagunju paid my way through primary and secondary school and supported me greatly during my law school programme in a way that amazed me. I was in Primary Six when I went blind and it was very difficult for me to cope in school but I sought for help and help came. God gave me divine wisdom when initially, reading with braille proved difficult but today all is history," he said.

On why he chose to study Law, he said: "l want to be a voice for the voiceless, defenseless and the vulnerable people in the society."Pastor Olagunju, who was grateful to God for the successful completion of Ajayi's programme said: "We are only pencils in the hands of God. Our mission is to help the needy and provide safe haven to the less privileged in the society."He appealed to organizations and government institutions to provide employment opportunities to disabled and physically challenged persons.