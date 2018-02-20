Nigeria: Kaduna APC Berates Faction, Says El-Rufai's Suspension Laughable

Kaduna — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna has described the suspension of Governor Nasir El-Rufai as laughable and illogical.It also said that the Senator Hunkuyi-led faction of the party is illegitimate.

The Acting Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, stated this yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the SEC meeting at the party secretariat on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.He said the meeting adopted the recommendations of the state working committee on the local council elections and commended the ongoing registration of party members.

He said part of the resolutions made by the party's SEC meeting held last Friday was to ensure that the sale of forms for the party's primaries ahead of the Kaduna State local council elections, slated for May 12, 2018, commences this week. Pate added that the party is set to roll out the timetable in a few days time for the party's primaries ahead of the local council elections.

The Acting Secretary, who condemned the suspension of Governor El-Rufai by a faction of the party, said the 'so-called' chairman of the faction, Danladi Wada, is an imposter who lacks power to suspend any member of the party.

According to him: "The authentic chairman of the party is Alhaji Shuaibu Idris. He is the chairman recognised by the national leadership of the party. Just last week, he received an invitation letter from the national secretariat, signed by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, inviting him for National Executive Committee meeting next week.

"The Senator Hunkuyi-led group is illegitimate. As far as we are concerned, most of them have been expelled, including the so-called factional chairman, Danladi Wada. As for Senator Hunkuyi, he is under six months suspension because we cannot expel him. Only the national leadership can expel him because he is a political office holder."