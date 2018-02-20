Nigeria: FCTA Inaugurates AEPB Enforcement Squad

The Ministerial Joint Task Team has inaugurated about 300 members into the enforcement team that will work in conjunction with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar, urged the new recruits to carry out their duties in a humane manner not to exploit people they come across in the course of duty.

"You are to make Abuja city a pride of the nation as the minister is very passionate about making sure that Abuja works," he said.

He said some of the responsibilities of the new recruits included arresting street hawkers and traders, persons who drive or park on drainage slabs, walkways or landscaped areas, persons who walk across parks, lawns flower beds.

He urged them to collaborate with other relevant agencies to help manage and control traffic.

He added that the squad would also arrest persons who erect or construct sheds and kiosks at unauthorized places; arrest persons who throw or dump wastes indiscriminately and those who discharge or emit any pollutant or contaminant into the environment within the territory and those who act against the provisions of the AEPB Act 10 of 1997and Environmental Monitoring Regulation of 2005.

In his remark, AEPB Director, Alhaji Baba Shehu Lawan said the 300 environmental squad in addition to the 400 members on ground are to make sure Abuja remains clean.