Zambia: President Lungu Opens Up On Kabila Meeting

President Edgar Lungu has shared notes on his two day interaction with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila.

The Head of State has given insight on some of the issues touched on between the two countries that share a common wealth on copper.

Kabila is currently in the heat of a political crisis that hinges on the unclear roadmap for elections that were scheduled to take place last year after his mandate lapsed in November 2017.

"I welcomed the President of Democratic Republic of #Congo, His Excellency Mr. Joseph Kabila who was in the country for a two day visit.

"During our bilateral talks at State house, We discussed matters of security, politics and trade between the two countries.

"President Kabila briefed me on how he is dealing with instability in his country so that peace prevails and trade enhance between his country and #Zambia," Pres. Lungu writes.

"I assured President Kabila that he can count on Zambia for help to mitigate the political challenges which #DRC is facing.

"I am optimistic that the Democratic Republic of #Congo will soon settle its political issues following the agreement President Kabila signed on December 31, 2016, to allow a free election in his county. I thank you."

Kabila is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term having served out his two terms.

