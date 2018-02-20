Cameroon: Buea School for the Deaf Goes Entrepreneurial

Its Tailoring and Carpentry Departments were inaugurated on February 9, 2018, at the school premises.

The 65 students studying at the Buea School for the Deaf (BSD) located in Bulu-Buea are now on their marks to become entrepreneurial upon graduation. In addition to their normal daily schooling curriculum, the students now have the options of learning tailoring or carpentry.

Nine new industrial sewing machines and one zigzag machine plus a host of carpentry tools were donated to the school by a mobile telephone company on Friday February 9, 2018.

Equally, a centre to host the equipment and serve as workshops was inaugurated. Cutting the symbolic ribbon, Elizabeth Ehabe held that they believed every child has potentials to contribute to the development of the society. "But they do not have the means and tools. "We have the responsibility to make them useful in the society," she said.

The Director of BSD, Aloysius Njok Bibum, a deaf speaking through Paul N'doka Junior, a sign language interpreter, expressed gratitude to donors for empowering his school with the learning tools. It was a rare moment for him to present his 12 GCE Ordinary Level candidates who shall be vying for 100 percent success at the 2018 session.

The representative of the South West Regional Delegate of Social affairs, John Njanjo Luma, said that the gesture from Orange Foundation is a window of opportunities for the deaf students upon graduation.