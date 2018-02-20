Morocco: First Pilot Workshop in Morocco On the Writing Peace Manual On Feb. 21-22 in Rabat

Rabat — The first pilot workshop using the recently published "Writing Peace Manual" will take place from 21 to 22 February 2018 in Rabat, Morocco, involving 14 schools of the Rabat district, UNESCO said in a press release.

Two students from each school aged between 16 and 18 years old (28 in total) will participate in the event, the source said, noting that the workshop is organized in partnership with the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Moroccan Regional Academy for Education and training (AREF).

Writing Peace is a manual designed to help schoolchildren (aged 8-18) become aware of the interdependence of cultures through familiarization with contemporary writing systems, their history, and their borrowings.

This is the first of a series of training sessions with the network of UNESCO Offices and their local partners, including the Associated Schools Project Network schools, designed to demonstrate the manual's impact on children's perception of cultural diversity and the concept of peace.

The two-day workshop in Rabat will begin with training of local teachers/facilitators on the Writing Peace Manual, who will then lead workshop sessions for Moroccan students involved in local human rights clubs. A facilitator debriefing session, as well as student and teacher surveys, will foster opportunities to adjust and improve future training sessions.

The initiative is undertaken in the context of the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures (2013-2022) and of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.