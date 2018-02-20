19 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: First Pilot Workshop in Morocco On the Writing Peace Manual On Feb. 21-22 in Rabat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The first pilot workshop using the recently published "Writing Peace Manual" will take place from 21 to 22 February 2018 in Rabat, Morocco, involving 14 schools of the Rabat district, UNESCO said in a press release.

Two students from each school aged between 16 and 18 years old (28 in total) will participate in the event, the source said, noting that the workshop is organized in partnership with the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Moroccan Regional Academy for Education and training (AREF).

Writing Peace is a manual designed to help schoolchildren (aged 8-18) become aware of the interdependence of cultures through familiarization with contemporary writing systems, their history, and their borrowings.

This is the first of a series of training sessions with the network of UNESCO Offices and their local partners, including the Associated Schools Project Network schools, designed to demonstrate the manual's impact on children's perception of cultural diversity and the concept of peace.

The two-day workshop in Rabat will begin with training of local teachers/facilitators on the Writing Peace Manual, who will then lead workshop sessions for Moroccan students involved in local human rights clubs. A facilitator debriefing session, as well as student and teacher surveys, will foster opportunities to adjust and improve future training sessions.

The initiative is undertaken in the context of the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures (2013-2022) and of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Morocco

Spanish Police Arrest Moroccan for Glorifying Terrorism

Spanish police arrested, Tuesday in the municipality of Torre Pacheco (Murcia- southeastern Spain), a Moroccan citizen… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.