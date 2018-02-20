Liberia: Customers Unhappy At Winners Inc. Delay

Many unhappy customers of Winners Incorporated recently prevented some staff members of the company from leaving its head office on Broad Street, because their winnings were not paid by the management.

They told journalists that the company failed to pay their winnings, which prompted their action. "I have lost a lot of money with Winners in the past and when the time came to pay us what we won, they refused to do so," one of the unhappy customers said.

He said information came from Winners Incorporated suggesting to them to take their grievance to the National Lottery Authority (NLA), one of the disgruntled customers said Winners Incorporated management is aware that most of the customers cannot seek any legal help.

"Some of us (people with winning tickets) are worried and don't know if we will continue to play with Winners Incorporated because of the situation," one said.

Several of the customers also accused Winners Incorporated of not responding to their concerns since they have been partners in their betting game.

A lady customer refused the company's claim that "it does not have to pay when the odd number is not correct. But how can I know if the odd number is correct? Anytime I win big money, they can say the odd number is not correct and so they will not pay."

"They just fooled us every day because they delayed paying our money," another customer said.

Responding to Winners Incorporated, a man who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak said the company engaged the unhappy customers and finally paid out their winnings. He could not explain the cause for the delay and refused to get into the details on the odds that was seemingly responsible for the crisis.

He, however, denied that the delay in payment was deliberate and intended to fool them. "We have been in the sports betting business for a long time and we always take care of our customers," he said. "We have settled their concerns and all is fine."

Sports betting have been around for some time and another company Doxxbet Liberia Inc. is also said to be a strong competitor in the sector.

Said a spokesman: "We at Doxxbet Liberia Inc. are always aware of our responsibility, including the odds we are offering. We understand that Liberian customers deserve a high-quality service and that is what we have been offering for many years. We will try to keep the same level of effort and dedication, so our customers always consider us fair and trustworthy company."