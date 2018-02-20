West Africa: Ellen's Mo Ibraham Award Elates MRU Secretariat

The Mano River Union (MRU) has congratulated former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the award of the most prestigious and converted Mo Ibrahim prize for leadership in Africa, a press release from the MRU Secretariat in Freetown, Sierra Leone has said.

According to the release, which was dispatched on Friday from the MRU Secretariat in Freetown, the Secretary General, Medina Wesseh, expressed immense pride and joy in the selection of Africa's first woman elected president for this continental prize in good stewardship and leadership.

The committee also said during her 12 years as president of Liberia, Madam Sirleaf exemplified transformation in leadership.

The MRU is convinced that the sub region of the four member states are living testimonies of the veracity of transformation, where the image of region has positively changed itself into a region of peace and general stability from the immediate distant past when the world saw only chaos and insurrection.

"Under her watch the then Liberian president made it a cornerstone of her foreign policy that no inch of Liberian soil would ever again be used to cause instability in any of its neighbors," the release said.

Sirleaf not only ensured peace within her country, but when she chaired the MRU and beyond, encouraged dialogue and discourse in the governance and development agenda of the member states toward regional integration.

The MRU believes that the award will not only help to strengthen the democratic culture of governance and peace building, but will be highlighted in every country in the MRU Basin to encourage all and most especially women leaders to emulate the life and works of the former president of Liberia.