20 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sewoda to Provide Skills Training for Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jallah Amoson

The national coordinator of the Southeastern Women Development Association (SEWODA) of Harper City, Maryland County, Helena Torh Turo, says her organization will work along with local partners and others to transform women of the region through skills development to make them more productive in their families and country.

She told reporters that her organization, with over 1,000 members, works to improve the living conditions of people, especially women and children, through advocacy, education, agriculture, peace-building, community development, and health-related programs.

"We engage our fellow women in the community in an interactive manner so we discuss and provide answers to their concerns and also make recommendations that can use to improve their situation," she said.

Madam Turo said SEWODA gives advisory services on improved methods of agriculture to rural communities and facilitates the preparation of seeds, and multiplication processes for backyard gardens for women.

She said a tools-bank has been set up in each of the five southeastern counties (Maryland, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Sinoe, and River Gee) to provide access to farming implements and seedlings to SEWODA members.

Madam Turo said the organization has also created agricultural demonstration sites to assist rural women with basic skills and techniques to be more productive on their farms.

She said despite the economic crisis facing the country, Liberian women should remain focused on things that will benefit the nation and its people.

Turo described the establishment of vocational institutions in the country as one of the major ways forward for Liberia's growth, and meanwhile urged Liberians to turn to the soil to revamp the agriculture sector.

The organization was founded 1996 with a membership of 100 women. SEWODA has been concerned about the need for improved farm to market roads in the leeward counties to ensure food is transported to the various markets and communities for sale and consumption.

Liberia

President George Weah Pays First Official Visit to France

Sports, along with politics, will be on the menu this week, when Liberia's new president makes his first official trip… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.