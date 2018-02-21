Photo: Moussa Faki/Twittter

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission since 14 March 2017, meets Robert and Grace Mugabe.

Former President Robert Mugabe may be forced to make his first public appearance since his shock ouster in November last year as Zimbabweans take time this Wednesday to mark a national holiday which was declared in his honour.

Mugabe, who ruled the country for 37 years, turns 94 on February 21.

The day was Gazetted as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Youth Day following intense lobbying by the Zanu PF youth league and was a culmination of years of lavish spending by government and Zanu PF in hosting annual birthday bashes for the former leader.

Zanu PF secretary for youth affairs, Pupurai Togarepi told NewZimbabwe.com this week that party youths were planning to celebrate the day with the former President, over and above some philanthropic work they were planning to do in his name.

"It's a day we are honouring of our former President, an icon, liberator," Togarepi said.

"We will do that a bit differently. We are going to go and sing 'happy birthday' for our former President as one of our liberation icons."

Asked if Mugabe has agreed to meet Zanu PF youths on the day, Togarepi was adamant they were going to see the once powerful leader, without giving further details.

Mugabe was ousted as the country's President following a move by the country's military to seize power from him supposedly to rid government of "criminals" who abused their proximity to the President to engage in corruption.

This was in reference to cabinet ministers in Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere among other politicians linked to the infamous G40 cabal.

G40, which was rooting for Mugabe to stay on as President, was involved in a fierce tussle for Zanu PF control with a faction that was that was headed by then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Even after the tense November events that led to Mugabe surrendering a job he protected with an octopus grip for 37 years, current President Mnangagwa has pledged to protect Mugabe's legacy and this included his regime's controversial decision to keep Mugabe's birthday as a key feature on the country's political calendar.

Former Finance Minister and opposition PDP leader Tendai Biti rubbished what he says was sheer display of hypocrisy by Mnangagwa and allies who, only less than three months ago, rallied thousands of locals to celebrate the fall of the dictatorial leader, only for them to turn around and start extolling his virtues.

"It just shows the hypocrisy of this regime. It just shows they never had a fight with him," Biti said.

"It was about power not values. Anyone driven by values would have said 'hang on a minute; we have genuine issues with Robert Mugabe'.

"What is shows is that the coup was just a hair-cut but the person remains the same."

Since his ouster, Mugabe and family have kept a low profile in what many still perceive was his desire to keep out of public life with signs he was still bitter about his forced exit.

But the coming of a day named after him leaves the former State leader with no choice but to make a public appearance or make a statement to give the day some relevance, although the occasion may not scale the gigantic heights that had become of his extravagant birthday bashes.

Mugabe is also likely to feature on supplementary newspaper pages which could carry his opinions on many things around his life.

When he was still President, the State broadcaster ZBC used to do customary interviews with Mugabe who took delight to go down memory lane speaking about his past experiences.

But he is now faced with the invidious choice of keeping to his blue roof cocoon as any appearance may expose him to further ridicule which began with the euphoria that gripped the nation when he finally gave up his job.