21 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nigerian Music Star Davido to Perform in Kigali

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido performing.
By Moses Opobo

Nigerian music star Davido will perform in Kigali on March 3 as part of his 30 Billion Africa Tour concerts.

The 30 Billion Africa Tour is part of the musician's 30 Billion World Tour that kicked off in June 2016 in Kiev, Ukraine. The tour saw him perform in countries like Sweden, the US, Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium and Canada, among others.

Davido, real name David Adedeji Adeleke, is better known to his fans for songs like If, Fall, FIA and Aye. In Kigali, the BET award winner will stage his concert at the Amahoro Stadium. The concert is being organised by Sony Music, the global music label to which the singer is signed, and Positive Productions, a local Events company.

The African leg of the 30 Billion Tour will see Davido stage performances in nine African countries.

After his Kigali concert, the Nigerian super star will head for further performances in Kinshasa (DRC), Brazzaville (Congo Brazzaville), Niamey (Niger), and Douala in Cameroon.

Tickets for the show will go for Rwf 5000 (regular), Rwf 20,000 (VIP), and Rwf 50,000 (VVIP).

