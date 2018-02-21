Nigeria: Emir Sanusi Gets New Appointment

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to chair the newly inaugurated Kano Investment Advisory Committee.

The committee is saddled with the task of identifying strategies for making the state economically viable.

The governor hinted that the overall wisdom behind the committee was to take advantage of the personality of the emir, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"We need to take the advantage of his personality around the globe," he said during inauguration ceremony of the committee, held at Government House, Kano, in the presence of members of the state executive council and members and the Kano emirate council.

Some of the terms of reference of the committee are unlocking the constraints that hinder the progress of the economic potentials of the state, facilitating inflow of foreign and domestic investments, and working with the federal and state governments in addressing concerns that impede the economic progress of the state.

Mr. Ganduje assured that the state government would do everything possible to make sure the committee's work was integrated with the policy direction of his administration.

He said the committee would work with private organisations and other relevant organisations to enhance the economic viability of the state.

The committee's work also includes advising government on the best practices in the economic development of the state, coupled with submitting periodic report to government.

On his part, the Emir of Kano assured the governor that they would discharge their given responsibilities with all sense of responsibility and ownership. He also commended the governor for the good initiative.

Members of the committee were drawn from the business community, government agencies and the emirate council.