20 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: FAAN Sanctions Airport Officials Over Cow Invasion of Runway

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has suspended the head of security at the Akure Airport, Ondo State after cows strayed onto the airport runway, disrupting flight operations.

The airport authority said it also queried the airport manager over the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the airport runway was last week overrun by cows which disrupted the landing of an Air Peace flight.

The cows strayed onto the runway at the time the flight coming from Lagos was about landing, and the plane was delayed from landing for several minutes before the runway was finally cleared.

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN's spokesperson, had immediately after the incident apologised to Air Peace and the passengers.

On Monday, Mrs.Yakubu confirmed that the airport manager and head of airport security had been queried and suspended.

She added that measures have been put in place to forestall the recurrence of such an unpleasant incident.

She assured members of the public that the authorities has beefed up security at the various airports around the country.

