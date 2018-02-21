The Health Professions Council of South Africa's (HPCSA) appeal of a not guilty verdict for Professor Tim Noakes, handed down by the council's committee, is expected to start on Wednesday morning.

The HPCSA decided to appeal a ruling which found Noakes not guilty of misconduct over tweets about his low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) diet.

Noakes, who has been a big proponent of the banting diet, faced being struck off as a registered medical practitioner had he been found guilty.

Last year, he told Health24 that the HPCSA's decision to appeal the majority ruling that found in his favour smacked of "a witch hunt".

"My legal team and I had originally chosen to go quietly into the night following the successful judgment delivered by Advocate Joan Adams in my favour," he said last year.

At the time, Noakes said his legal team would vigorously seek recourse for injustices suffered by him during the hearing process.

"We will tackle this by exposing all the injustices and ethical infringements that have happened in the course of this trial, which we believe qualifies as a malicious prosecution and persecution," he said.

Twitter advice

"We will be actively pursuing options for recovery of all our costs from those involved in setting up and continuing the prosecution."

"A Pandora's box of injustices has been opened and we will selectively pursue those issues, which we consider are the most rank," said Noakes.

Noakes landed himself in trouble after the former president of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Claire Julsing-Strydom, complained about Noakes giving advice on Twitter about the LCHF diet to a mother.

The mother's tweet read: "@ProfTimNoakes @SalCreed is LCHF eating ok for breastfeeding mums? Worried about all the dairy + cauliflower = wind for babies?? (sic)"

Noakes advised her to wean her child onto LCHF foods, which he described as "real" foods.

His tweet read: "Baby doesn't eat the dairy and cauliflower. Just very healthy high-fat breast milk. Key is to ween (sic) baby onto LCHF."

He currently has more than 100 000 followers on the social network on which he regularly shares articles and research supporting the LCHF, or Banting, diet.

