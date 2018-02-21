South Africa: Moroe Denies Divisive CSA Leadership

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting CEO Thabang Moroe says the organisation's leadership is in a healthy state and that there are no power struggles taking place within.

Moroe, also the deputy president of the organisation, has been serving as CEO since the shock departure of Haroon Lorgat in September last year.

In that time, Moroe has had to announce the postponement of the first ever T20 Global League while, this week, he come under fire for allegedly sitting in on a press conference to which no white journalists were invited.

Reports have also suggested that Moroe was actively seeking to get rid of Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee, but that has also proved to be false.

In fact, Moosajee has already had his CSA contract extended to the end of the 2019 World Cup in England.

"It was communicated to Doc (Moosajee) by me personally," Moroe told Sport24 over the phone on Tuesday.

Moroe also hit back at claims that he had hosted a press briefing without going through the official CSA communications department.

The meeting in question on February 8, where Moroe spoke to journalists about the current state of the Global League, was in fact a Gauteng Cricket Board (GCB) function to which Moroe was invited.

Upon arriving at Wanderers, Moroe says, he was met by a number of journalists who requested that they could ask a few questions and he obliged.

"I was invited to attend a meeting with senior GCB officials to share ideas on how to counter the bad publicity encountered at the Wanderers Stadium following the conclusion of the third Test match between the Proteas and India, specifically the sanction handed down by the ICC concerning the condition of the match pitch. This meeting was scheduled to be held at the media centre," Moroe explained.

"When I arrived at the media centre I was engaged by a number of journalists who wanted to ask a number of questions relevant to the current activities of Cricket South Africa. They felt that the media houses they represented had been excluded from CSA media activities.

"Although this was an informal event, in the interests of the CSA policy of transparency in its dealing with all its stakeholders, including the media, I took questions from the journalists. I also made it clear that all future requests for interviews should be conducted through the CSA Communications Department.

"At no stage was this a formal CSA media briefing. I would like to stress that when we have information to share with journalists it will be done in line with our well-established protocol as it applies to the media.

"I probably have two or three numbers of journalists on my phone ... where would I get a media list from?"

Moroe says he expects to serve in the acting CEO position until the end of May at the earliest, but after that it is up to the board to decide what to do.

"When it comes to talks of the position itself, I will be excluded from that," he said.

"I have no idea what the board is planning, to be honest with you.

"The leadership pf CSA at the moment is in a healthy state."

Sport24