21 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kudos for MSF's Mental Health Drive

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Audrey Rundofa and Sibongile Maruta

Government has commended Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) for reducing mental health prevalence and new incidences, as well as scaling up availability of antipsychotic drugs over the years.

MSF efforts in reducing mental health prevalence cover Harare Central Hospital Psychiatric Unit, Harare City Health Department and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa praised MSF in a speech read on his behalf by the principal director (curative services), Dr Sydney Makarau, during the organisation's stakeholder presentation held in Harare last week.

Dr Parirenyatwa said MSF's support had seen continuous reduction in both the HIV prevalence and HIV/TB incidence rates since 2006.

"The giant strides in providing treatment have been strong and resilient, engendering continuous reduction in both the HIV prevalence and HIV/TB incidence rates," he said.

"My Government highly commends MSF's efforts in significantly reducing mental health prevalence and new incidents, as well as scaling up availability of antipsychotic drugs over the years in the ZPCS, Harare Central Hospital Psychiatric Unit and Harare City Health Department."

Dr Parirenyatwa said the major objective of the project was to improve access to care for the underserved population of patients with severe psychiatric disorder.

Other projects by MSF include water and sanitation in Harare, one-stop HIV/TB and primary health services to returned migrants in Beitbridge and treatment, care and support for non-communicable diseases in Manicaland.

MSF head of missions Ms Abi Kebra Belaye said their partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care had seen the training of mental health care providers across the country.

"MSFN trained over 259 health care providers in Zimbabwe on basic mental health using WHO's mental health care training guidelines," she said.

Zimbabwe

Mujuru Makes U-Turn, Joins Opposition Alliance

Former Vice President and leader of National People's Party, Joice Mujuru has mad a comical u-turn after she said she… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.