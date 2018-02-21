Angola: Higher Education Minister Assesses Sector Functioning

Saurimo — The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo, is since Tuesday, in Saurimo (Lunda Sul), assessing the operation of the sector, highlighting the main difficulties of the technicians of the various teaching units of this level in the province.

Speaking to journalists after arriving at the airport Deolinda Rodrigues, the minister said that the visit aims at exchanging ideas among the staff of the sector, as well as observing "on-site" the technical conditions, for the opening of the academic year in the subsystem of higher education, to be held on the February 26th.

He emphasized that it is also an objective, to bring some important considerations to higher education schools, and not only, about their expansion and actions aimed at improving their quality.

Maria Sambo said that during her stay in the province will make verification visits to the facilities of the higher education schools existing in the province and to meet with the respective managers.