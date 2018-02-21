Uganda: We've a 60 Per Cent Chance of Progressing, Says Mutebi

Kampala — It is a score or bust situation for KCCA this afternoon at Lugogo. Club manager Mike Mutebi says he is under no duress even though the team is deprived of the attacking potent of midfielders Muzamir Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda, Sadam Juma and Julius Poloto.

"We have 60 percent chances to progress. We have players that can unlock the defensive strategy CNaPS may employ," Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He is not fretting to share his attacking game plan today as KCCA seek to overturn CNaPS's 2-1 lead in the Caf Champions League.

"We shall score, there is no doubt about that. The team created many chances in Madagascar but the hosts were more effective. "The bottom line is that we must win and we have smart players that are educated in the way we play."

Mutebi plans to employ striker Derrick Nsibambi as that player that engages CNaPS defenders to surrender the ball and create room for KCCA's 'special player' Allan Okello to do the damage.

"When they go defensive in their final third, they will invite us and that is what we want because you know African teams are not very good at defending."

Although KCCA has struggled to win or keep a clean sheet away from home during Mutebi's reign, he believes the imperious unbeaten home record will also count. KCCA has conceded only four goals and haven't lost a game at Lugogo in the last six continental games. Skipper Timothy Awany is optimistic the defence will improve; "We have worked on the defensive mistakes we committed in the first game and we won't allow in goals this time. "We have been complacent in most away games and that must stop."

CNaPS coach Patrick Randriambololona Tipeh promised a counter-attacking game as he bids to get an away goal.

"Our plan is to be defensive, we will keep our advantage but we know it can be difficult because KCCA play well at their home ground."

The overall winner takes on either Wau Salaam (South Sudan) or St George (Ethiopia) for a slot in the lucrative group stages.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

RETURN LEG TODAY

KCCA (1) vs CNaPS (2)

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

KCCA's last six home games

KCCA 1-0 Primero de Agosto

KCCA 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

KCCA 1-0 Al Masry

KCCA 2-1 Club Africain

KCCA 3-1 FUS Rabat

KCCA 2-1 Rivers United