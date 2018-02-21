20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Israel Wants TAAG Direct Flights

Luanda — Israel is available and interested in expanding its cooperation with Angola, in the sectors of agriculture, water, photovoltaic energy, cyber security and, shortly, to receive direct flights from Angolan Airline, TAAG.

The intention was expressed by the Israeli ambassador to Angola, Oren Rozenblat, during a luncheon with Angolan journalists on the visit to Angola of the Director of the Africa Division of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Behar.

In detailing this portfolio of intentions, Oren Rozenblat said that the businesspeople of his country intends to create and exploit large agricultural farms, a safe contribution that responds to the Angolan government's strategy of diversifying the national economy.

In the energy sector, investments are expected to be channeled into the installation of solar energy production industries, to address the shortcomings mainly in the provinces of Huíla, Namibe and Cunene.

Investments in this sector could amount to USD 60 million and these industries will revert to the country after 20 years. The energy production capacity is 50 MW.

