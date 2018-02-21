20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPLA Reviews Proposal On Local Elections Strategy

Luanda — The Secretariat of the ruling MPLA party's Politburo analysed Tuesday the guidelines for drafting the party's local election strategy, ahead of by-elections in the country, in this Legislature.

This was during the 4th Ordinary session chaired by its leader, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The meeting also discussed the memorandum on the beneficiaries of the future pension fund.

The participants also analysed the preliminary report of the Committee on Discipline and Audit of the Central Committee and the proposal of the plan to hold training seminars for the commissions of respective provincial party committees.

MPLA also reviewed the draft regulation on the assessment of the performance of the party's officials and implementation of timetable and terms of reference of the party's first parliamentary activities.

The meeting also analysed three draft resolutions on the province of Bengo, with first on the termination of the mandate of João Bernardo de Miranda, the first secretary of the MPLA provincial committee.

Still on Bengo province, the Politburo analysed the election of Mara Regina Baptista Quiosa, who took over from João Bernardo de Miranda in this position, and on the holding of the extraordinary provincial conference of the party.

The party body was also informed on the improved version of the General Election Balance Sheet for 2017.

