20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: TAAG Tickets With Discounts

Luanda — Passenger tickets for the domestic routes of Angolan Airlines, TAAG, which are purchased over seven days in advance have, starting this Tuesday, discounts between ten and twenty percent.

According to a press release that reached Angop Tuesday, the Angolan airlines informs all customers, partners and the public in general that as from 12am of February 19, 2018, the new policy for the management of bookings and ticketing on domestic routes entered into force.

According to the note, tickets for economy or business class, purchased 7 days in advance, will benefit from a discount of 10 percent under the current rate, available in the company's sales system.

While tickets purchased 14 days or more in advance will benefit from a 20 percent discount, at the rate available on TAAG's sales system.

The new tariff policy does not apply to flights to Cabinda city because it already benefits from a special tariff, in light of a government decree.

