20 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: NGO "People in Need" Launches Project to Improve Food Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The non-governmental organisation"People in Need" launched in February a project to improve the food security of the vulnerable communities in central Bie province.

The fact was announced Tuesday by manager of NGO's Health Programme, Elena Catalan.

Speaking to Angop, Elena Catalan spoke of the perspectives of the actions to be developed, through the said project.

The manager stressed that the programme, aimed essentially at ensuring the nutritional levels of the populations, will cover rural areas.

The project include delivery of agricultural inputs and the installation of mills in the villages.

According to the source, the programme will initially caver the localities of Cassuanga, Chicala and Ukuachalo, respectively in the municipalities of Cuito and Nhârea.

Angola

Opposition Calls for Local Elections Roadmap

Opposition parties represented in parliament are appealing for the setting of a specific date for the holding of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.