Angola: NGO "People in Need" Launches Project to Improve Food Security

Cuito — The non-governmental organisation"People in Need" launched in February a project to improve the food security of the vulnerable communities in central Bie province.

The fact was announced Tuesday by manager of NGO's Health Programme, Elena Catalan.

Speaking to Angop, Elena Catalan spoke of the perspectives of the actions to be developed, through the said project.

The manager stressed that the programme, aimed essentially at ensuring the nutritional levels of the populations, will cover rural areas.

The project include delivery of agricultural inputs and the installation of mills in the villages.

According to the source, the programme will initially caver the localities of Cassuanga, Chicala and Ukuachalo, respectively in the municipalities of Cuito and Nhârea.