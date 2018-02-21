Angola: TAAG Commercial Director Resigns

Luanda — The director of Angolan airlines TAAG, for Commercial area, William Boulter, has resigned in recent days from TAAG due to health reasons.

According to a note that reached Angop on Tuesday, reads that William Boulter assumed the position on the Board of Directors of the Angolan airline in September 2015, providing "a relevant service" to TAAG and the Angolan Civil Aviation Industry.

The note informs that the administrator was responsible for the development of the hub concept, as well as the signing of several agreements with other counterparts for the benefit of the Angolan Airline.

The Board of Directors is finalizing the process of hiring a suitable substitute and with similar qualifications to William Boulter, "with his high international experience in the field of Commercial Aviation to ensure the continuation of the work that she developed during his mandate like director for the Commercial area", reads in the document.