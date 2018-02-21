21 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chanthunya Accept Extradition to Malawi to Face Murder Charge

By Green Muheya

Fugitive businessperson Misozi Chanthunya has accepted extradition to Malawi from South Africa to face murder charges over the killing of pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gaza some seven years ago.

Chanthunya is accused of murdering Gasa whose body was found buried under concrete at suspect's lakeshore private cottage in Monkey-Bay, Mangochi.

He now wants to hand himself to Malawi authorities and face murder charges in connection to the gruesome killing of 25-year-old Gasa

Chanthunya was captured by Interpol in Rustenburg South Africa on January 23, 2012 after being on the run for 17 months.

After the arrest, the Malawi government asked the South African authorities to have the suspect repatriated to Malawi, but the issue ended up in court.

But in a court appearance on Monday, Chanthunya withdrawed all applications against the extradition process and wants to answer charges in Malawi.

The High Court in South Africa has found him to be extractable.

His lawyer Donvan Sulungwe applied for bail and discharge at the High Court in Lilongwe last year July.

But High Court judge Chifundo Kachale recently dismissed the application, saying it is misguided.

