Tanzania: Report Implicates 'Big Shots' in Illegal Fishing Activities

Ukerewe — THE report on illegal fishing has been submitted with shocking findings of massive uses of illegal fishing gears.

The report claims that over 70 per cent of all fishermen in the country use illegal gears, some influential public figures in the local governments, legislators and leaders of political parties behind the crime.

Revealing the details of the report before the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa here yesterday, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina said the crackdown against illegal fishing had also unveiled shocking statistics of fish and related products being smuggled to neighbouring countries, subjecting the nation to massive economic losses.

He said in 2017 alone over four million kilogrammes of fish worth billions of shillings were smuggled to Malawi through certain routes in the southern part of the country while over 100,000 kilogrammes were smuggled weekly to Uganda through Bukoba route.

"The operation is going on and will not end until the last gang of illegal fishermenis nabbed. So far we have impounded huge consignments of illegal fishing gear and all nabbed gangs will be arraigned before the court," he said.

Among the confiscated illegal fishing gears include 412,000 nets and 782 boats with illegal fishermen in Ukerewe District alone being fined 240m/- for using the condemned fishing equipment.

According to Minister Mpina, following the crackdown there is now massive shortage of fishing nets. He said the shortage will persist until the last inferior net is destroyed before new arrangements for the purchase of recommended nets take off.

The Minister said already potential agents are finalising procedures for importation of recommended fishing gear, challenging the fishermen to use them once they are brought into their localities.

He called for the Ukerewe residents largely formed by fishing community in about 30 Islands to appreciate the good motives behind the government's fight against illegal fishing, assuring them that things will return to normal by June this year.

Following the crackdown, Mr Mpina said reports by experts in the ministry now indicate an increase of fish and other species while smuggling is gradually being contained.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongela assured the minister of full support from his office in curbing illegal fishing, citing the ongoing crackdown in various fishing sites in the region, especially in Ukerewe Islands.