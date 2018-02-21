21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Business as Usual in Counties as Traders Defy Plastic Bags Ban

Tagged:

Related Topics

Traders have been taking advantage of porous borders to bring in plastic bags despite a ban.

In Migori and Busia counties, the Nation found residents using the banned bags ferried from Tanzania and Uganda.

In Isibania and Migori towns, the traders kept the bags off display to avoid detection and only removed them when serving customers.

The traders, however, informed customers to carry the bags visibly at their own risk, an indication they were aware of the ban.

FISH VENDORS

Vegetable and fish vendors in these towns are the most notorious.

Kenya

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.