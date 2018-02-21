Kenya: Business as Usual in Counties as Traders Defy Plastic Bags Ban

Traders have been taking advantage of porous borders to bring in plastic bags despite a ban.

In Migori and Busia counties, the Nation found residents using the banned bags ferried from Tanzania and Uganda.

In Isibania and Migori towns, the traders kept the bags off display to avoid detection and only removed them when serving customers.

The traders, however, informed customers to carry the bags visibly at their own risk, an indication they were aware of the ban.

FISH VENDORS

Vegetable and fish vendors in these towns are the most notorious.