Arusha — THE East African Community is working towards making the great River Kagera become more navigable and handle ships that will travel between, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

Addressing members of the Press here yesterday, the East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko said that the over 400-kilometre river was an important resource for regional transportation between the four EAC member states.

According to Ambassador Mfumukeko, River Kagera will be included in the Lake Victoria Development Programme as the region aims at ensuring that water bodies that link EAC member states are effectively used as means for networking, transport and communication as well as major sources for livelihood among residents living around their basins.

River Kagera, formerly Alexander Nile, covers over 400 kilometres, meandering across Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, making it a seamless means of transport in the region, once ships and large boats start making voyages on it. A truly East African water body, River Kagera begins in Burundi, where it flows out from Lake Rweru and meanders east along the Rwanda- Burundi and Rwanda-Tanzania borders to join with the Ruvubu River before emptying intto utilise back-end speech technology without disruption in work flow.

Lake Victoria.

Kagera is the largest of all rivers flowing into Victoria, with its mouth on Lake Victoria's western shore. River Kagera reportedly pumps 6.4 billion cubic metres of water into the lake.

In another development, Ambasador Mfumukeko said during the joint Heads of State Retreat in Kampala, regional Presidents are expected to give impetus to infrastructure and health development by way of harnessing political support for regional flagship projects, funding commitments and Public-Private Partnerships arrangements.

Amb Mfumukeko said that the EAC had identified infrastructure development and health as sectors in which it has to invest massive resources to spur economic growth and prosperity in East Africa.

"Let me assure you that EAC investments in infrastructure projects and health development continue to receive the utmost political attention by EAC Heads of States," said the Secretary General