20 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EAC Mulls Over Using Kagera River for Navigation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hazla Omar

Arusha — THE East African Community is working towards making the great River Kagera become more navigable and handle ships that will travel between, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

Addressing members of the Press here yesterday, the East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko said that the over 400-kilometre river was an important resource for regional transportation between the four EAC member states.

According to Ambassador Mfumukeko, River Kagera will be included in the Lake Victoria Development Programme as the region aims at ensuring that water bodies that link EAC member states are effectively used as means for networking, transport and communication as well as major sources for livelihood among residents living around their basins.

River Kagera, formerly Alexander Nile, covers over 400 kilometres, meandering across Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, making it a seamless means of transport in the region, once ships and large boats start making voyages on it. A truly East African water body, River Kagera begins in Burundi, where it flows out from Lake Rweru and meanders east along the Rwanda- Burundi and Rwanda-Tanzania borders to join with the Ruvubu River before emptying intto utilise back-end speech technology without disruption in work flow.

Lake Victoria.

Kagera is the largest of all rivers flowing into Victoria, with its mouth on Lake Victoria's western shore. River Kagera reportedly pumps 6.4 billion cubic metres of water into the lake.

In another development, Ambasador Mfumukeko said during the joint Heads of State Retreat in Kampala, regional Presidents are expected to give impetus to infrastructure and health development by way of harnessing political support for regional flagship projects, funding commitments and Public-Private Partnerships arrangements.

Amb Mfumukeko said that the EAC had identified infrastructure development and health as sectors in which it has to invest massive resources to spur economic growth and prosperity in East Africa.

"Let me assure you that EAC investments in infrastructure projects and health development continue to receive the utmost political attention by EAC Heads of States," said the Secretary General

East Africa

Kenya Issues Travel Warning on Parts of South Sudan

The Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens living in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.